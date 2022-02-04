Editorial: Encouraged by Tulsa Regional Chamber's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

A theme emerged during the Tulsa Regional Chamber's recent annual meeting: diversity, equity and inclusion.

The phrase acknowledges that having representative voices at decision-making tables make for better performance. It recognizes traditional paths have left people out, and more purposeful work must be done to have a fully engaged community.

This ultimately improves the workforce and the region's culture and reputation. We applaud the chamber's attitude and leadership in this area.

Outgoing board chair, Rose Washington-Jones, the first Black woman to hold that position, said the board-approved strategic plan prioritizes "inclusive, equitable and collaborative growth within our region."

Her examples of success included job training opportunities for Black high school students, passage of the Oklahoma Supplier Diversity Initiative in House Bill 2365 and opening of the Oasis Fresh Market, ending a food dessert near Peoria Avenue and Pine Street.