Editorial: Encouraged by Tulsa Regional Chamber's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

A theme emerged during the Tulsa Regional Chamber's recent annual meeting: diversity, equity and inclusion.
The phrase acknowledges that having representative voices at decision-making tables make for better performance. It recognizes traditional paths have left people out, and more purposeful work must be done to have a fully engaged community.
This ultimately improves the workforce and the region's culture and reputation. We applaud the chamber's attitude and leadership in this area.
Outgoing board chair, Rose Washington-Jones, the first Black woman to hold that position, said the board-approved strategic plan prioritizes "inclusive, equitable and collaborative growth within our region."
Her examples of success included job training opportunities for Black high school students, passage of the Oklahoma Supplier Diversity Initiative in House Bill 2365 and opening of the Oasis Fresh Market, ending a food dessert near Peoria Avenue and Pine Street.
"That work should not — and will not — end just because we have turned a calendar page. Every day can bring opportunities to support the people, small businesses and the wider community … diversity, equity and inclusion should not just be something we aspire to do well. Diverse, equitable and inclusive should be who we are," said Washington-Jones.
The newly inaugurated board chair, Hillcrest President and CEO Kevin Gross, said the current board is the most diverse in the chamber's history. He quoted from last year's Inclusive Workplace Index that showed 69% of participating organizations have programs developing diverse leadership, and 85% sponsor training or offer access to programs addressing bias.
“These statistics represent real progress year-over-year and certainly century-over-century. But if we are truly to be the community of the future — the community my three grandchildren will choose to call home — we must not take our foot off the gas. We must continue to develop and expand programs that foster inclusivity in every possible form," Gross said.
This focus is particularly important as DEI receives pushback from some conservative corners.
In the same week, Gov. Kevin Stitt joined 15 other Republican governors asking the Biden administration to exempt states from “excessive consideration of equity, union memberships, or climate as lenses to view suitable projects” for the infrastructure bill.