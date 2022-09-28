Political extremists’ harassment of election board officials by weaponizing the open records law and threats against poll workers are appalling and put Oklahoma elections at risk.

Recent stories from reporter Kevin Canfield provide details on how conspiracy theorists are overwhelming election boards with dubious requests and demands. The result is a severe lack of workers to hold November elections. Ultimately, this could led to fewer polling places, which would cause long lines and delays.

Political ideologues’ buying into the 2020 election denial has become a threat to our democracy by fueling false allegations that sow seeds of distrust. Elected officials and public figures who continue to stoke these flames of disinformation are equally to blame.

All this has led to increased physical threats against poll workers and election board employees. It has prompted an abuse of public records laws meant for transparency, not harassment.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said at least 350 more poll workers are needed to effectively hold the November election. But many who have previously stepped up to fill this patriotic role now fear for their safety.

“There have been death threats against officials here in the state of Oklahoma, believe it or not. And some of our precinct officials feel harassed and intimidated, and they say, ‘We don’t want to do this anymore,’ because voters are so rude to them,” Freeman said.

Part of the poll worker recruitment process is the screening out of those hell-bent on being political activists while voters are casting ballots. It’s not only illegal but also harms election integrity.

This is not unique to Tulsa County. Election boards across Oklahoma are dealing with this terrorizing behavior.

Extremists are pouring requests into election boards parroting national election deniers’ words and phrases about algorithms, voting machine manipulation and misplaced election ballots.

Often the requests make no sense because they ignore the specifics of Oklahoma’s elections. Documents sought may not exist or fall outside the scope of the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

A recent surge in records requests came after a two-day workshop in Missouri hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump. He is under federal investigation for possible criminal behavior, and a voting machine maker is suing him for defamation.

More than 60 requests were filed within a month at the Tulsa County Election Board. This is a waste of time and money; abusing the open records law pulls employees away from their job responsibilities.

No one disputes the 2020 Oklahoma election results, showing that Trump won the state with 65% of the 1.2 million votes cast. That doesn’t stop the fringe from hassling election board workers.

The biggest threats to our democracy are from the election-denying, conspiracy-wagging extremists who are more concerned about pushing false narratives than facing the truth.

Oklahoma has among the most secure elections in the nation. We don’t have an election security problem, so it’s time for the zealots to move on.