Editorial: Elected officials finding ways for Epic schools to avoid accountability

Oklahomans rely on their lawmakers to be stewards of taxpayer money and defenders of transparency, but pending legislation would erode the state auditor’s ability to keep tabs on state agencies.
Senate Bill 895 would allow state agencies essentially to avoid the state auditor’s oversight through contracts with private firms.
That removes the process of accountability from the voters’ representative. It also would, as state Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd put it, “allow agencies to fire their auditor if they don’t like their findings.”
State Sen. Paul Rosino proposed the changes, which passed the Senate 36-9 last week.
Tulsa World reporters Barbara Hoberock and Andrea Eger showed that Rosino accepted maximum campaign contributions from one of Epic Charter School's founders and his wife the day after Byrd released an audit critical of Epic's handling of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.
The public virtual school district has been mired in controversy for years over its business practices, and Byrd’s audits have been a driving force in the investigation.
When asked if Epic requested the bill, Rosino responded "absolutely not."
The for-profit business of public education has been very profitable, reportedly making millionaires of Epic founders Ben Harris and David Chaney. A state audit found that more than $125 million in taxpayer funds intended for education ended up in an for-profit account of a management company owned byHarris and Chaney.
The state Department of Education has demanded $11.2 million be returned, and the state virtual charter school board has pending proceedings to end its sponsorship of Epic. An investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is pending.
We don't have a problem with online education or charter schools. For some children, those are the best options.
We do, however, insist that the public's money be properly safeguarded. To that end, we think the state auditor has done her job well, and there's no reason to push her aside.
SB 895 doesn't pass the smell test or the good government test.
Treat Epic's with the same scrutiny and expectations as all other public schools.
And don’t muzzle the state’s elected watchdog.
