Editorial: Elected officials finding ways for Epic schools to avoid accountability

When asked if Epic requested the bill, Rosino responded "absolutely not."

The for-profit business of public education has been very profitable, reportedly making millionaires of Epic founders Ben Harris and David Chaney. A state audit found that more than $125 million in taxpayer funds intended for education ended up in an for-profit account of a management company owned byHarris and Chaney.

The state Department of Education has demanded $11.2 million be returned, and the state virtual charter school board has pending proceedings to end its sponsorship of Epic. An investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is pending.

We don't have a problem with online education or charter schools. For some children, those are the best options.

We do, however, insist that the public's money be properly safeguarded. To that end, we think the state auditor has done her job well, and there's no reason to push her aside.

SB 895 doesn't pass the smell test or the good government test.

Treat Epic's with the same scrutiny and expectations as all other public schools.

And don’t muzzle the state’s elected watchdog.