Editorial: Education audit weaponizes state audits for political chess before an election year

If lawmakers want to know where every dollar in education goes, they need to look at the local school district budgets, not the state education department.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request for an investigative audit of the Oklahoma Education Department by State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd weaponizes such audits and ignores the financial structure of local control.

We do not oppose transparency, accountability or reform. But this audit won’t get at the questions or criticisms of public education. It is playing political chess before next year’s election.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is term-limited, but Stitt’s appointed Secretary of Education, Ryan Walters, wants the job.

This type of audit has never been done in Oklahoma’s history and may be a first in the nation, Byrd said. Meaning it will be costly and time-consuming.