Editorial: Dr. Kayse Shrum moves from the OSU Center for Health Sciences to the main campus

Congratulations to Dr. Kayse Shrum, who will become the 19th president of Oklahoma State University this summer.
The OSU A&M Board of Regents unanimously voted to hire Shrum late Friday night after a marathon meeting in Stillwater.
Shrum has been president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences since 2013. She will be the first woman to lead either of Oklahoma’s flagship public universities.
Shrum is a public college and Oklahoma higher education success story. A native of Coweta, she did undergraduate work at Connor State College, Northeastern State University and the University of Arkansas. She earned her medical degree at OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. She also has completed executive leadership and management training programs at Harvard University and Stanford University.
She has big shoes to fill. President Burn Hargis has led OSU with dignity and wisdom since 2008. His ability to handle the competing voices of faculty, students, parents, donors and politicians made him an invaluable asset to the school and the state. He leaves the school on solid ground.
It’s good to have a Tulsan at the top of the OSU system because the school and the city very much need to grow on the strengths of the other.
With the 2020 agreement by Langston University to allow OSU to offer a broad range of bachelor’s degrees at its Tulsa campus, a new era of higher education growth is possible in the city. Tulsa is also home to OSU’s multi-million-dollar center of excellence in addiction treatment and studies, an outgrowth of Attorney General Mike Hunter’s settlement of an opioids lawsuit with Purdue Pharma.
While Stillwater will always been the home base for OSU, we urge Shrum to keep her eye on Tulsa as an area for great growth potential to the benefit of the school and the city.
The new position will be unlike Shrum’s past efforts. She comes from a small, highly selective professional school in an urban environment. OSU is a sprawling, diverse land-grant institution that is full of a different kind of challenge than the Center for Health Sciences.
Our observation of Shrum in the past leads us to feel confident about her ability to adapt to the change. Her tenure at the Center for Health Sciences was marked by smart expansion, successful partnering and challenges met. It was interrupted last year by the added responsibilities of being Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary for science and innovation for 15 months. In that position, she quietly gave legitimate medical guidance to the state’s COVID-19 response and was a force for intelligent, prudent policy. Our state survived the challenge better because of her leadership in a situation that had both political and scientific challenges.
We look forward to Shrum’s leadership at OSU. She has a reputation for finding solutions to problems through hard work and smart strategy. Those attributes should serve her well as she moves to a new president’s office.