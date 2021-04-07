Editorial: Dr. Kayse Shrum moves from the OSU Center for Health Sciences to the main campus

Congratulations to Dr. Kayse Shrum, who will become the 19th president of Oklahoma State University this summer.

The OSU A&M Board of Regents unanimously voted to hire Shrum late Friday night after a marathon meeting in Stillwater.

Shrum has been president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences since 2013. She will be the first woman to lead either of Oklahoma’s flagship public universities.

Shrum is a public college and Oklahoma higher education success story. A native of Coweta, she did undergraduate work at Connor State College, Northeastern State University and the University of Arkansas. She earned her medical degree at OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. She also has completed executive leadership and management training programs at Harvard University and Stanford University.

She has big shoes to fill. President Burn Hargis has led OSU with dignity and wisdom since 2008. His ability to handle the competing voices of faculty, students, parents, donors and politicians made him an invaluable asset to the school and the state. He leaves the school on solid ground.

It’s good to have a Tulsan at the top of the OSU system because the school and the city very much need to grow on the strengths of the other.