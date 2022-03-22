Editorial: Dr. Chris McNeil has vision specific to Union schools with focus on academics

Dr. Chris McNeil has proven to be an effective and knowledgeable representative for Union School Board Zone 2 and deserving of election on April 5.

We endorse Dr. McNeil for his unique perspective on Union schools through his experience as a former teacher and coach, incumbent board member and parent to two students.

Schools in Zone 2 include Andersen, Cedar Ridge, Moore and Peters elementary schools.

His vision is to expand career options for students, increase academic outcomes and advocate for teachers. He has an understanding of the challenges facing Union and opportunities those present. Dr. McNeil is a details person, able to rattle off statistics from graduation rates to number of teachers.

Among Dr. McNeil’s goals are to create a robust alumni association and to bolster STEM programs. He would like more mentoring and interning programs for students with area professionals.

He says a staffing shortage is the district’s top challenge.

Dr. McNeil’s background involves moving around as a child in a military family, eventually settling in Lawton where he graduated from MacArthur High School.

A standout state champion wrestler, he attended Oklahoma State University on a wrestling scholarship while earning a bachelor’s degree in biological science and a master’s degree in business entrepreneurship. He spent a summer in South Africa studying food insecurity, health and nutrition in underprivileged communities.

After graduation, he taught financial literacy in Union schools and coached varsity wrestling. But he always wanted to become a medical doctor, so he returned school. In May 2021, he graduated from the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and works as an emergency room physician.

Dr. McNeil volunteers as a mentor for other physicians in Black Men in White Coats and at Iron Gate and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He is married to a lifelong resident of Union’s Zone 2 neighborhood, and the couple has two young children in Union schools.

Dr. McNeil was appointed to the board in January 2021 after Lisa Ford stepped down to run for Broken Arrow City Council. He is the first Black person to serve on the Union School Board.

Union is a diversifying district in socioeconomics and race/ethnicity. It is about 25% white, 15% Black, 39% Hispanic, 4% Indigenous, 7% Asian and 10% multi-racial. About 25% are English learners, and nearly 71% qualify for free and reduced meals.

Dr. McNeil has his eye on equity, particularly of elite academic programs, to ensure all students know what Union schools offer.

His opponent, Shelley Gwartney, did not respond to an invitation from the editorial board to discuss her positions. Her online campaign site lists four areas of concern and opposition: critical race theory, parts of social-emotional learning, mask mandates and explicit books.

Dr. McNeil’s goals are specific to Union schools with tangible ideas to get there. He focuses on academics and brings an important outlook having served many roles at the district. He has been an asset to the Union School Board and ought to be elected.

