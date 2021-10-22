Editorial: Downtown Tulsa Veterans Affairs hospital example of successful collaborative work

Through collaboration on a single mission, Tulsa’s downtown will be home to a transformative Veterans Affairs hospital.

Last week, officials gathered for a symbolic groundbreaking near Fourth Street and Houston Avenue, noting how mountains moved in a short time to secure the $193 million project under the CHIP-IN Act. The 2016 legislation allows nonfederal funders to partner with the VA for facilities.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe did quite a bit of heavy lifting to secure the $120 million in federal funds to make the project happen. His chief of staff, Luke Holland, said it usually takes 20 years to coordinate a hospital of this magnitude. This took a fraction of that.

Buy-in was necessary from every sector. Federal, state and local governments worked with Oklahoma State University Medical Center and its affiliated Center for Health Sciences, and private donors gave $26 million to fund the project.