Editorial: Don't waste resources recruiting bankrupt companies, organizations to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma House recently passed a nonbinding resolution offered by Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, encouraging the National Rifle Association to relocate to the state.

Was the DeLorean factory too far out of reach? How about reviving Blockbuster or Radio Shack? Can we jump on board the AOL bandwagon?

All those have the about same economic power as the NRA right now.

Putting politics aside, the business decision to recruit the gun advocacy group makes no sense with the NRA declaring bankruptcy earlier this year.

The NRA has been in a lengthy legal battle with its long-time marketing firm, Oklahoma-City based Ackerman McQueen. The state of New York sued the organization over alleged fraud, leading to a settlement of $2.5 million and five-year suspension of its insurance business. It continues to battle another lawsuit in New York with the attorney general seeking to dissolve the organization under nonprofit law.

The NRA has announced it was moving its corporate headquarters to Texas.