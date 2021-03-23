 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Don't waste resources recruiting bankrupt companies, organizations to Oklahoma

Editorial: Don't waste resources recruiting bankrupt companies, organizations to Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
NRA lawyer pushes Oklahoma gun-rights law

Items for National Rifle Association (NRA) dinner Auction in 1997. An NRA lawyer pushed for Oklahoma's gun-rights law Wednesday.

 Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World File

The Oklahoma House recently passed a nonbinding resolution offered by Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, encouraging the National Rifle Association to relocate to the state.

Was the DeLorean factory too far out of reach? How about reviving Blockbuster or Radio Shack? Can we jump on board the AOL bandwagon?

All those have the about same economic power as the NRA right now.

Putting politics aside, the business decision to recruit the gun advocacy group makes no sense with the NRA declaring bankruptcy earlier this year.

The NRA has been in a lengthy legal battle with its long-time marketing firm, Oklahoma-City based Ackerman McQueen. The state of New York sued the organization over alleged fraud, leading to a settlement of $2.5 million and five-year suspension of its insurance business. It continues to battle another lawsuit in New York with the attorney general seeking to dissolve the organization under nonprofit law.

The NRA has announced it was moving its corporate headquarters to Texas.

The financial woes aren’t new. Its records show increased spending for things like executive pay, travel and entertainment. In 2018, a gap grew to about $10.8 million and showed less than 10% of its budget spent on its core services of gun safety programs.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing allows the NRA to restructure into a more viable business model.

Until then, Oklahoma leaders could better use their influence and efforts in more productive ways to attract flourishing, stable companies and organizations.

Oklahoma is an open carry state with residents overwhelmingly supporting the Second Amendment. We back safe gun ownership and smart use of economic resources.

Lawmakers can support the Second Amendment and make good business decisions.

Until the NRA gets its house in order, Oklahoma doesn’t need to expend its resources on recruiting bankrupt groups.

Featured video: Now is the time to kill House Bill 2504

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Tribes, Oklahoma need to resolve issues left by the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling
Editorial

Editorial: Tribes, Oklahoma need to resolve issues left by the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling

  • Updated

The editorial says: While the ruling was narrowly written to only apply to criminal cases in the Creek Nation, it seems likely the same set of facts will apply to the five tribes that hold treaty rights over most of eastern Oklahoma, and in his dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts says the ruling, "creates significant uncertainty for the state's continuing authority over any area that touches Indian affairs, ranging from zoning and taxation to family and environmental law."

Editorial: Gathering Place is named the best park in the nation... and who could disagree?
Editorial

Editorial: Gathering Place is named the best park in the nation... and who could disagree?

  • Updated

The latest victory reflects that Gathering Place remained vital in 2020, despite  COVID-19 and the necessary safety precautions that came with it, the editorial says. The pandemic forced the park to close for several months and to limit hours and access to some areas, but it still brought in more than 2.2 million visitors on the year, a remarkable achievement given the circumstances.

Editorial: Keep praying for Office Sean Love and his family
Editorial

Editorial: Keep praying for Office Sean Love and his family

  • Updated

In crisis moments such as the one recently experienced by Love, the community automatically offers to do all that it can, the editorial says. We offer our concern, our hope and our continuing commitment to make society safer for everyone, including our police. But often that doesn't seem like enough.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News