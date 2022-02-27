Editorial: Don't tune out, tune in to your local news media

Americans are turning away from news coverage, particularly in younger residents. The consequences will weaken communities.

National hostilities dialed up during the 2016 presidential election haven’t appeared to let up steam. Politicians labeled information they didn’t like as “fake news,” and bad actors flooded social media with actual false facts.

It confused people, and many are choosing to drop away from all news rather than sort it out. That approach increases ignorance and isolation from civic life. It gives the powerful unchecked power.

It’s particularly harmful at local levels where policy and decision-making have direct impacts on daily life.

Earlier this month, Gallup and the Knight Foundation found that younger Democrats are driving a huge decline in national news consumption. It marks the first time since 2018 that Democrats report having less interest in national news than Republicans and independents.