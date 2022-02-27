Editorial: Don't tune out, tune in to your local news media

Americans are turning away from news coverage, particularly in younger residents. The consequences will weaken communities.
National hostilities dialed up during the 2016 presidential election haven’t appeared to let up steam. Politicians labeled information they didn’t like as “fake news,” and bad actors flooded social media with actual false facts.
It confused people, and many are choosing to drop away from all news rather than sort it out. That approach increases ignorance and isolation from civic life. It gives the powerful unchecked power.
It’s particularly harmful at local levels where policy and decision-making have direct impacts on daily life.
Earlier this month, Gallup and the Knight Foundation found that younger Democrats are driving a huge decline in national news consumption. It marks the first time since 2018 that Democrats report having less interest in national news than Republicans and independents.
All political groups show a drop in national news interest during the past year, with Democrats falling the most. Just 34% of Democrats say they pay a great deal of attention to national news in 2021, compared to 69% in November 2020.
A bright spot comes from the report’s indication that local news attention has been somewhat consistent. Still, local media feel the consequences from these attitudes and behaviors.
A Pew Research Center survey out two years ago found one in five U.S. adults get their political news from social media. That group has shown lower political knowledge than those with a diversity of news consumption.
This is why local and state media strive to provide complete coverage of information found only in their markets.
Election season is heating up with school and municipal races in April, followed by partisan elections in June and November. National media isn’t going to provide what voters need to know.
The Tulsa World meets with, interviews and writes about candidates seeking federal congressional seats to nonpartisan district judge positions. We give them attention so our readers won’t have lingering questions before casting a vote.
That’s why it’s important to pay attention to news. It’s fine to snooze Facebook, eschew Twitter or eliminate other social media platforms.
But, pick up a paper or at least get the digital version. Be knowledgeable of what school board decisions are being made, lawmakers propose at the Legislature or city councilors talk about in meetings.
Don’t be caught unaware of what your representatives say and do on your behalf.
It’s not the media holding leaders accountable; that’s the job of the public. But, journalists, including those of us living and working in Tulsa, provide the information necessary to react appropriately.
A 2018 report in Newspaper Research Journal found a drop in civic engagement and voter turnout in towns after its newspaper closed, along with an increase in municipal borrowing costs and decreased government efficiency.
To have a strong Tulsa means we need well-informed citizens, and that’s why we do what we do.