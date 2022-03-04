Editorial: Don't tinker with scandal-free judicial nomination process

The Oklahoma Legislature is poised to move the state from an independent judiciary into one mirroring the highly politicized federal judge appointment process.

It would be a bad move and a step backward for the state.

A mid-1960s bribery scandal in Oklahoma’s judiciary led to the creation of one of the nation’s best processes for filling seats on the state Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals.

Since then, the state has been scandal-free with a judiciary focused on law, not politics or cultural whim.

But at times it frustrates lawmakers who have their bills declared unconstitutional. Reactions have advocated for legislative confirmations, partisan elections or other ways to tinker with nominations.

Basically, they want to insert politics into a nonpartisan judiciary.

Currently, when there are judicial vacancies, a 15-member, geographically diverse, bipartisan citizen panel — the Judicial Nominating Commission — interviews potential candidates and sends three nominees to the governor, who makes an appointment from that list.

The commission is not dominated by attorneys or politicians. Historically, it has shown to be an earnest group of volunteers dedicated to finding the best qualified jurists based on merit.

The system was created by a statewide vote in 1967 after three state Supreme Court justices revealed that their rulings were influenced by political pressure and that they took bribes.

That nomination process is at risk with Senate Joint Resolution 43 by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. It passed the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week by a vote of 8-3.

The measure would create a referendum for voters to decide on abolishing the Judicial Nominating Commission. In its place would be the governor selecting appointees with Senate approval.

Look at how that’s working in Congress: a circus over every Supreme Court nomination, federal seats left empty during partisan impasses and qualified candidates denied appointments based on the party of the president or majority Senate.

Both sides of the political spectrum have been victims of this federal rhetorical posturing. We don’t need it in Oklahoma.

The argument that it would give the governor more authority doesn’t wash when the goal is an independent judiciary. The legislatures under Gov. Kevin Stitt have moved more power to the executive branch than at any other time in state history.

Oklahoma has been well-served by the judicial nomination process for more than half a century. There is no reason to abolish the system for something more politically influenced.

For lawmakers disappointed in rulings, the answer is not to add politics in courtrooms. It’s to pass constitutional legislation.

