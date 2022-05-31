Editorial: Don't return to old ways of serving children who are food insecure

During the pandemic, the system for getting food to hungry families got better but now risks returning to the old inefficiencies.

The best illustration of this is with the school nutrition program. Today, reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton outlined how the pandemic-related waivers being lifted will reduce services.

Congress in March blocked a renewal of a group of waivers passed in 2020 to streamline food delivery to students in a safe way. They ignore lessons learned from the pandemic.

One of the most significant changes was the grab-and-go model that allowed children to take food home. Also, students could take home multiple meals to cover several days.

It allowed kids to get food while in distance learning. That was offered during extended holiday breaks when back to in-person classes.

Previously, students had to eat each meal at the site within a certain window of time. They were not allowed to take any food home, no matter how much food was left in the kitchens.

Who cares where and when kids eat their food as long as they do? Families with transportation challenges often cannot make a trip each day. The convenience of grab-and-go and the ability to take several meals and snacks makes sense.

The waivers allowed for parents to pick up the meals if they brought their child’s school ID.

At Tulsa-area school sites, nonprofits began partnering with schools to provide food to other members in a child’s family. This process reached more people with better quality food.

For many, that was a lifesaver. The number of summer meals statewide jumped by 18 million between 2020 and 2021 due to the flexibility for consumers.

Critics of the child nutrition program point to possible fraud — of children or family members getting food they don’t deserve. Or, they believe parents need to pay.

The bigger problem in the U.S. is food waste, estimated to be between 30% to 40% of the nation’s food supply, according the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s better to give food to people who will eat it than throw it away.

Oklahoma has the fifth-highest rate of food insecurity in the nation, according to Feeding America. About 1 in 6 Oklahomans are food insecure. Of those 594,000 Oklahomans going to bed hungry, about 208,000 are children.

Typically, 1 in 4 Oklahoma children go hungry, but the pandemic increased that to 1 in 3 children. About 1 in 10 senior citizens struggle with hunger.

The end of the school nutrition waivers also lowers the reimbursement rate to a yet-to-be-determined amount. The current rate of $4.56 per lunch was at $3.43 and breakfast costs of $2.60 had risen from $2.19.

It’s extraordinary schools can keep costs this low. But, inflation, staffing shortages and food supply chain interruptions were not factors before the pandemic.

As Americans rush back to pre-pandemic life, some things don’t need to return. We were on the right track in addressing youth hunger, and lawmakers need to keep it that way.

