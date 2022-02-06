Editorial: Don't forget to vote on Tuesday

On Tuesday, many Oklahoma voters face decisions on a wide array of municipal and school issues.
Here is a roundup of what will be on the ballot for Tulsa-area voters and positions the Editorial Board has taken on some of them:
School board races:
Tulsa Public Schools: District 7 seat candidates are Junegrid Baker, Ellen Fuller, Tim Harris and Susan Lamkin. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, the top two finishers will advance to the general election on April 5.
TPS campuses in District 7 include Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Thoreau Demonstration Academy; and Memorial High School.
Broken Arrow Public Schools: Seat 2 candidates are J.W. Berry, George Ghesquire, Robyn Havener and Debbie Taylor.
Union Public Schools: Zone 2 incumbent Dr. Chris McNeil is challenged by Shelley Gwartney and Derek Rader.
Catoosa Public Schools: Seat 2 candidates are Bonnie Franklin, Cheryl Marrs, Joshua Perkins and Stefan Swaggerty.
School bonds: Jenks Public Schools have a two-part, $14-million package that includes technology, buses, softball facility upgrades, new football turf and a Freshman Academy upgrade.
The Bixby school district has two propositions totaling $114.7 million before voters. The largest one would provide $110.2 million for expansions at the high school, West Elementary and West Intermediate plus a new gym at East Intermediate.
Catoosa schools has proposed a $52 million package that would build a new school to replace the 60-year-old Cherokee Elementary and 84-year-old Helen Paul Learning Center.
None of the propositions would raise taxes.
We support these bond projects for being essential to a quality education.
PSO franchise agreement: The proposed 15-year-old deal with Public Service Company of Oklahoma extends an agreement with the utility company that has been in place since 1933.
The agreement gives PSO permission to access the city’s public rights of way, alleys and streets to operate the electric grid. In return, the utility company pays fees to the city, which are used for other basic services.
We support the agreement. The company has been a good partner with the Tulsa community. The agreement provides for fast response during emergencies, cheaper lighting costs and fees that help the day-to-day city operations.
Municipal boards: Sand Springs Ward 1 candidates are Michael L. Phillips, Michael Titus and Cody Worrell. Sand Springs Ward 2 voters will decide between Matthew Barnett and incumbent Patty J. (Fisher) Dixon.
Sapulpa’s Ward 2 candidates are Carla Gunn, John T. Anderson and London Dobson.
Special elections: Bixby residents will decide on a $43 million downtown performing arts center that will seat between 1,200 and 1,500 people. If passed, the bond issue would add about $44 a year to the property taxes on a $100,000 home for up to 25 years.