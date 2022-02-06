Editorial: Don't forget to vote on Tuesday

School bonds: Jenks Public Schools have a two-part, $14-million package that includes technology, buses, softball facility upgrades, new football turf and a Freshman Academy upgrade.

The Bixby school district has two propositions totaling $114.7 million before voters. The largest one would provide $110.2 million for expansions at the high school, West Elementary and West Intermediate plus a new gym at East Intermediate.

Catoosa schools has proposed a $52 million package that would build a new school to replace the 60-year-old Cherokee Elementary and 84-year-old Helen Paul Learning Center.

None of the propositions would raise taxes.

We support these bond projects for being essential to a quality education.

PSO franchise agreement: The proposed 15-year-old deal with Public Service Company of Oklahoma extends an agreement with the utility company that has been in place since 1933.

The agreement gives PSO permission to access the city’s public rights of way, alleys and streets to operate the electric grid. In return, the utility company pays fees to the city, which are used for other basic services.