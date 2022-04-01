Editorial: Don't forget school board elections on Tuesday. Here are our endorsements

Consistently, Oklahomans say public education should be a top priority in our state and communities. On Tuesday, voters have a chance to make a difference in schools on the local level.

At least seven area districts and Tulsa Tech will be choosing members of their oversight boards. Liberty, Kiefer and Owasso public schools are proposing bond issues.

For as much attention as education receives, these elections historically have the lowest voter turnout. In the February primary, only 1,052 people cast a vote in the Union district’s Zone 2 election, with only 11 votes separating the first and second placements.

In these neighborhood-level races, every vote matters.

The Tulsa World made endorsements in four school board races. Reasons for the editorial board’s choices were outlined in pieces published during the past two weeks and posted on our website.

Though we found some candidates better prepared and more suited for the job, we appreciate all people running for elected office. Candidates open themselves up to scrutiny, and canvassing neighborhoods and making public appearances is hard work.

School board members fill one of the toughest jobs in Oklahoma’s elected public service. The role is time-consuming, even tedious in moments, with constituents — some angry — wanting attention to their concerns.

And the pay isn’t much. State law caps it at $25 a meeting, not to exceed $100 a month.

Still, education is critical for a community’s prosperity. School board members serve because it is a calling.

The most effective boards have collaborating members, those who can find their way to solutions through different perspectives. These are nonpartisan races because schools should be places of unification, not division.

A school board’s primary job is passing a budget and hiring/evaluating the superintendent. But it can set the tone for a district, affecting everything from staff morale to student confidence.

Democracy works only when people are willing to serve. Having choices inspires debate on issues to get better results, so we thank all who are running.

Our endorsements are:

Susan Lamkin for Tulsa Public Schools District 7, which represents Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools, Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Memorial High School.

Shawna Keller for Tulsa Public Schools District 4, which represents Cooper, Disney, Dolores Huerta, Kerr, Lewis and Clark, Lindbergh, Peary and Skelly elementary schools, East Central Junior High School and East Central High School.

Dr. Chris McNeil for Union Public Schools Zone 2, which includes Andersen, Cedar Ridge, Moore and Peters elementary schools.

Terry Keeling for Jenks Public Schools Ward 2, which covers the far southeast corner of the district.

We encourage everyone to do their homework on the candidates and go vote. Just as democracy needs candidates, it needs an active electorate.

