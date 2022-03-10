Editorial: Don't forget refugees as victims of war

A sad reality of war are refugees who scramble for safety into foreign lands. They bring few possessions and often face a new culture and language.

The diaspora of people brings an immediate, and often generational, trauma. It changes the trajectory of families and countries. They depend on the kindness of others to survive.

Tulsa figures into this path by welcoming 850 refugees from Afghanistan about five months ago. As journalist Tim Stanley reported, it’s taken a collaboration of nonprofit, private and public partners to help people displaced by the prolonged Middle East conflicts. Oklahoma accepted 1,800 refugees, the most per capita of any state.

Catholic Charities and Congregation B’nai Emunah are working together as the approved resettlement agencies to find refugee families homes, basic necessities and work. It’s a tough and long transition. But children are entering public schools, and parents are getting job placements.

We are proud that our city and state stepped up to accept this responsibility. The work provides an example of how diverse people can come together around shared values and a common goal.

Russia has now created more refugees with its unprovoked attack on the democratic, sovereign nation of Ukraine.

Since the invasion, 2 million Ukrainians have sought safety in surrounding countries. Poland has taken in the most at about 1 million.

In a heartbreaking photo taken by The Associated Press and circulating online, strollers have been left at entrance points in Poland for the Ukrainian mothers who have been carrying their babies and young children. It’s a beautiful reminder of humanity and compassion for strangers.

European countries are loosening restrictions on entry and considering other changes for longer-term stays on visas. Humanitarian aid is being sent to cities swamped with those seeking safety.

Since the attack began, hundreds of thousands of displaced Ukrainians have arrived in the city of Lviv, Ukraine, straining resources there. The United Nation’s High Commission for Refugees says there could be more than 1 million Ukrainians fleeing war within their own country’s borders, though it is difficult to verify the number.

Many refugees from Ukraine plan to return, optimistic that their people will beat back Russian troops. We share in this hope.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.