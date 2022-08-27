U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Tulsa this week touting an infrastructure project that will reunite a southwest Tulsa community that is divided by U.S. 75.

We hope his next trip will be to announce the reunification of the Greenwood neighborhood separated by Interstate 244 in the late 1960s.

Buttigieg toured some national projects funded by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The sweeping $1.2 trillion investment will build and restore the nation's roads, bridges, airports, waterways and public transit. It includes billions for expanding broadband access and incentives for clean-energy grids and vehicles.

The Tulsa project attracting Buttigieg to the city is a reconnection of West 51st Street under U.S. 75. It received $10 million in federal funds, which pays for most of the cost.

In the 1960s, the Carbondale neighborhood — built in the early 1920s for area workers — was split by construction of U.S. 75, according to a story from reporter Curtis Killman. Traffic was funneled onto a nearby road with no sidewalks or street lights. Neighbors were disconnected from each other.

This new project includes a sidewalk along the length of the road, a new pedestrian bridge over a railroad and a connection to the Arkansas River trails system. This is good for increasing the walkability of neighborhoods and overall transportation plan for the city.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that six Oklahoma projects would receive a total of $48.7 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — or RAISE — program, which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The state's all-Republican congressional delegation opposed the funding bill, but members have written letters of support for local projects.

We urge them to push for redesigning the downtown Interstate 244 corridor. It is an obvious injustice to the once thriving Black businesses and residents of Greenwood.

The district was going through an economic slump in 1967 when city officials, mostly white men, designed Interstate 244 to cut across the Greenwood district. That ensured that it would never be rebuilt.

Today, gravel and debris from vehicles on the interstate kicks up against the sole surviving building of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — the Vernon AME Church. Developers have been frustrated by trying to work around the concrete beast.

The interstate is a physical and psychological barrier that has separated Black Tulsans from the rest of Tulsa.

As the federal government seeks to make right the harms by past infrastructure projects, we expect our elected officials to be at the table advocating for Greenwood.

We appreciate the attention from Buttigieg, who recognizes the good coming from reconnecting Carbondale. We hope his visit included recommendations from our local leaders for the federal government to do the same for Greenwood.