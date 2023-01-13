Editorial: Don't fall for distractions from State Superintendent Ryan Walters

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters wasted no time in throwing out the first red herring of his governance by saying his No. 1 priority is getting rid of “liberal indoctrination” and resumed his car videos with a pledge to revoke licenses of two teachers with whom he has a political disagreement.

This is a distraction playing to a fringe with no base in reality. It’s a slight-of-hand trick to draw attention from other things. Don’t fall for it.

Anyone with knowledge of Oklahoma’s current state of public education knows the biggest challenges are in the workforce, resources and youth mental health.

The state has gone from granting 32 emergency teaching certifications in 2011 to now more than 3,700. The state has 33,000 people who hold full certifications but have chosen to stay out of the profession.

With the way Walter and others are demonizing public school teachers, who could blame them?

Average teacher pay is 34th nationally and fourth in the region. Starting teacher pay ranks 39th, and only 10% of districts offer a starting salary of more than $40,000.

Per-pupil expenditure is at 46th nationally. Those reflect resources for students and teachers, such as electives and extracurricular activities.

Bemoaning the academic outcomes of public education without acknowledging the low investment in schools is unfair. Getting better results will require getting better tools.

Mental health ranks high as a challenge in schools, which are not equipped to handle the need.

It’s going to take a seismic shift in the way Oklahoma treats youth brain health, requiring partnerships across state agencies, schools, nonprofits and treatment providers.

Walters was elected on an anti-public school platform, supporting private school vouchers and railing against perceived liberal teachings. He promised to turn away federal money, the receipt of which would require compliance with federal guidelines, though he hasn’t said which programs funded by that money he would eliminate.

He is backed by a state school board hand-picked by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who vows to get a private school voucher passed under the guise of school choice. That choice, though, wouldn’t hold private schools to the same standards of transparency and curriculum and would largely be limited to metro areas.

Stitt said that Oklahoma needs “more schools, not less schools, like the fearmongers claimed when we called for change.”

Oklahoma has 546 public school districts. Many of those have virtual options and alternative programs. Tulsa and Oklahoma City sponsor charter schools.

When a public school cannot find a physics teacher or cuts band due to budget constraints, no one suggests building another school to offer those. Oklahomans want their local schools to have robust resources so students can be successful and healthy.

Walters’ dictatorial education policy will negatively impact Oklahoma public schools. It’s misguided at best. His continued fight with teachers and public school families will not improve education or political divides in our communities.

Instead of name-calling and threats, a better direction would be building trust and empathizing with all students and their families. Focus on real problems, and find solutions.