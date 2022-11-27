Editorial: Donate to the Project Santa holiday assistance drive

The holidays are upon us and many Oklahomans are facing tough times.

The Tulsa World is helping our neighbors in the Project Santa campaign, with a goal of raising $275,000 by Dec. 24. This is a tradition that started in 1928 when the Tulsa Tribune launched Santa Pal to benefit the Community Chest.

The campaign kicks off the Sunday after Thanksgiving and all proceeds will go directly to clients of The Salvation Army; no money raised is used for administrative or operational costs.

Through next month, feature stories about people and families assisted in the program will be published. For many, sharing their story is emotionally challenging. It’s brave of them to allow a community to see their struggles.

They are doing so to bring about more awareness and understanding to people who don’t see or experience these hardships. They also help others know they are not alone in facing these difficulties.

Often these stories detail the devastation of illnesses, job losses, accidents, mounting debt and hard luck. Many residents have lingering effects from the COVID-19 virus, either from long-haul health problems or continued financial pressures. It would be shortsighted to assume the pandemic’s damage to the health and economic well-being of our community has passed.

Readers will quickly learn that recipients do not expect to remain in their situation. They have hope and optimism that life will turn around and put them back on their feet. It’s common for them to have plans to return that kindness by helping others once they get back on track.

We appreciate their openness about their lives. We hope readers will come to find empathy and, ultimately, donate to the project.

Project Santa got its start as Santa Pal with the Tribune in raising money for the civic organization that evolved into today’s Tulsa Area United Way.

In 1949, the Tribune began a relationship with The Salvation Army and changed its name to Neediest Families.

When the Tribune closed, the World took over the project. Since then, it has raised more than $7.8 million. Four years ago, the name changed to Project Santa to better reflect the mission.

Donations are tax-deductible, and donors can remain anonymous. Rather than cash, families receive vouchers or items they can use.

Each year, Tulsa World readers have responded with generosity and kindness. Through the decades, holiday traditions change, but this one remains intact, unchanged and important.

No matter how large or small the donation, every cent is appreciated.