Editorial: Don’t shift more tax money to charters at the cost of traditional public schools

Beyond the details of school law, the settlement seeks to rework the premise of charter school funding without the involvement of the Legislature, which is undemocratic and wrong. The promise of charter schools was that they would operate on state funding for students and private donations. Invading the local tax bases of public schools reneges on that arrangement, and certainly shouldn’t be accomplished only the say-so of 57% of the unelected state board.

Board member Jennifer Monies cast one of the deciding votes, although she listed on the board of directors of John Rex Charter School, where her son is a student. The school is listed as a member of the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association on the organizations’ website. Had Monies recused from the vote, the move to settle the case would have failed. She says she was acting in the interest of 81,000 Oklahoma children in charter schools, not her own in particular.