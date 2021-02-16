Editorial: Don’t privatize Oklahoma Medicaid management

Stitt says privatization is meant to make sure the state's expanding Medicaid program results in healthier Oklahomans, and who could disagree with that goal?

But the history of privatization in Oklahoma tells us it will not work that way. When we went down this road before, physicians — especially in rural Oklahoma — refused to take Medicaid patients, forcing sick poor people to either drive long distances or put off treatment until their conditions drove them to emergency rooms, the most expensive and least successful place for medical care.

In fact, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority has historically been highly efficient, as has been shown by a series of federal audits. It has taken those ideas proven effective by private Medicaid management in other states and put them to use here.

That being the case, the only reason we can see for private management is to enrich the private managers at the expense of Oklahoma's poor, its aged, its disabled and its children.

Private management of Medicaid has been tried in Oklahoma. It was a failure. We shouldn't need to hit ourselves in the head again to know that a hammer isn't a good comb.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.