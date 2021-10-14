Editorial: Design of Wilma Mankiller's coin depicts strength, recognizes tribal nations

It wasn’t until 1924 that Native Americans born in the U.S. were considered American citizens. Indigenous people were given the right to vote in 1957, but some states still found ways to disenfranchise American Indian people.

Mankiller’s coin puts the Cherokee Nation name next to the motto intended to be a unifier. It is long overdue.

Mankiller’s legacy isn’t just because she was the first woman to lead the Cherokee Nation. It’s the good she did before, during and after her service as principal chief.

She entered public life as an activist for Native Americans and women. Working for her nation, she focused on getting clean water systems and rehabilitating houses for communities with high Indigenous populations in northeastern Oklahoma.

As chief, Mankiller tripled the tribe’s citizenship enrollment, doubled employment and added housing, health care centers and youth programs. Education increased, and infant mortality decreased. The financial and business side of the tribe modernized to become a national model.

Since then, the Cherokee Nation, along with other tribal nations, has been an important economic driver in the state, particularly in rural Oklahoma.