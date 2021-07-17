Editorial: Delta variant should concern everyone, including fully vaccinated Oklahomans

Those numbers need to be taken into proper perspective. Remember, some 1.5 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.

The overwhelming majority of those who get sick, end up in hospitals and die have not been vaccinated, local and national health officials say. Those who get sick after being vaccinated are less likely to be profoundly ill.

The prospect of more and more people getting sick should concern everyone. We all share one health care system. When it’s full, it’s full. We all pay taxes to pay for government-supported health costs. The sicker we get, the more the price will rise.

No one has said it’s time to act yet, but these metrics are the early warning signs that we may have to return to the unpleasant precautions and rules that frustrated everyone before the vaccine. If you are not vaccinated, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should wear a mask in public places.

Tulsa County is one of four counties in the state with at least 60% vaccinations rates. That’s not good enough. The relatively low vaccination rates of surrounding rural counties is even more concerning.