Editorial: Defending state sovereignty or psychological denial? Oklahoma's attorney general pushes U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the McGirt decision

That’s a bit overstated and doesn’t explain away the issue of jurisdiction. If Oklahoma never had the right to prosecute the cases, the solution isn’t to let Oklahoma prosecute the cases.

We don’t deny that McGirt has had a major impact on Oklahoma, which makes adapting to it all the more urgent.

We have some sympathy for O’Connor and Gov. Kevin Stitt when they defend the state’s sovereignty. They have a duty to the state Constitution to do that. They are also bound to defend the U.S. Constitution, which declares the nation’s treaties — including those with tribes — to be supreme law.

Although one of the five justices who voted for the McGirt decision has changed, we don’t hold much hope for a reversal. Continuing to press the same arguments that lost in 2020 is a bit of psychological denial, which isn’t an effective legal strategy and does nothing to make Oklahoma safer.

The McGirt ruling pointed to a solution to problems created by the McGirt ruling: Congress. If Oklahoma wants a solution, it should look in the halls of Congress.