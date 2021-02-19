Editorial: Dangerous bill to divert tax money for private school scholarships is laid over, but will likely come back

Some bad ideas just refuse to go away.
Once again, the reverse Robin Hood brigade in the Legislature — the ones who take from the poor and give to the rich — have cooked up a scheme to fund private school scholarships for wealthy families using money that should be going to public schools.
House Bill 1982 was laid over Thursday without a vote before the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, but it's a dangerous idea that could be raised again next week or, frankly, anytime this session.
The proposal would loosen caps on scholarship-granting nonprofits that underwrite private school educations for rich kids.
Under an existing law, money is donated by people who can then write off up to 75% of the cost on their state taxes. To qualify for a scholarship, a child’s family can earn up to 300% of the qualifying level for free and reduced school lunches. That includes an awful lot of wealthy families.
The system is currently capped: Total tax credits can’t top $3.5 million. HB 1982 would broadly weaken that limit. Any year that the state budget grows by any amount, the cap increases by 25%. One penny more for public schools could mean $875,000 more for the rich the first year. If the measure ever becomes law, the limit would compound every time the state budget grows at all.
Individual taxpayer donations are limited to $1,000 a year, but corporations can donate up to $100,000. If they commit to giving the money for two years, the tax credit on both years is 75%. So, for $200,000, a corporation gets $150,000 back in tax credits. The state gets $150,000 less to pay for schools and other essential state services, and some “poor” child (some with parents who earn more than $100,000 a year) gets a private school scholarship.
The shadow nonprofit scholarship groups that organize the private school vouchers get to keep up to 10% of the money they raise. If that sounds like the worst excesses of the state’s online charter school scandal, it should.
It’s a system that drips with privilege and intentional obfuscation, but it boils down to a hidden voucher system for rich kids. It lacks equity, transparency and accountability.
The friends of the rich have been trying to pass variations on this bad idea for years, and too often they make progress. It's good that it hasn't work so far this year, but we have no doubt it will eventually come back.
We don’t begrudge the best educations that money can buy for families that can afford it, we just think they should be paying for it with their own money. Use the public’s money for public schools.
