Editorial: Dangerous bill to divert tax money for private school scholarships is laid over, but will likely come back

Individual taxpayer donations are limited to $1,000 a year, but corporations can donate up to $100,000. If they commit to giving the money for two years, the tax credit on both years is 75%. So, for $200,000, a corporation gets $150,000 back in tax credits. The state gets $150,000 less to pay for schools and other essential state services, and some “poor” child (some with parents who earn more than $100,000 a year) gets a private school scholarship.

The shadow nonprofit scholarship groups that organize the private school vouchers get to keep up to 10% of the money they raise. If that sounds like the worst excesses of the state’s online charter school scandal, it should.

It’s a system that drips with privilege and intentional obfuscation, but it boils down to a hidden voucher system for rich kids. It lacks equity, transparency and accountability.

The friends of the rich have been trying to pass variations on this bad idea for years, and too often they make progress. It's good that it hasn't work so far this year, but we have no doubt it will eventually come back.

We don’t begrudge the best educations that money can buy for families that can afford it, we just think they should be paying for it with their own money. Use the public’s money for public schools.