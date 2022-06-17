Editorial: Create unique Tulsa model for independent civilian input to build trust with police

The impasse over integrating citizen involvement into the activities of the Tulsa Police Department grows the divide of mistrust and, ultimately, harms public safety.

For years, city officials and Tulsa Police have struggled over the concept of an Office of Independent Monitor or some type of independent oversight. Each side has valid concerns.

Police do not want uninformed civilians second-guessing what they do or usurping power from the chain of command. Residents want an avenue to air their problems to a person or panel not employed by the police department and understand better the department's decision-making.

Neither side is budging and distrust of police by racial minority groups, particularly Black residents, is only deepening. Tulsa doesn't need more studies to verify this generations-old fear and skepticism of law enforcement.

It's clear to us that some degree of independent oversight is inevitable. That sentiment is growing stronger locally and from a national movement calling for greater transparency in police work. Many cities have implemented civilian reviews, some working better than others.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin opposes any implementation of an independent monitor, saying those are "laughed at" by top officers across the nation. Instead, Franklin has promoted upgrading the TPD website for real-time crime data and revamping community advisory boards. Those boards haven't been embraced by residents, left out City Council input and operate largely behind closed doors.

The boards aren't the right solution; neither are the past independent monitor proposals. We agree that effective transformation is rarely forced upon an agency, but we are frustrated by this inertia.

We urge Franklin, the Fraternal Order of Police and city leaders find a middle and develop something each side can live with, knowing they won't get everything they want. It's better for everyone to be at the table, admit there's a problem and be part of creating a unique Tulsa model.

Tulsans historically support law enforcement. The City Council recently approved about $3 million to install cameras across the city to monitor public areas with a Real Time Information Center. We back the idea to bring equity among low-income neighborhoods unable to afford the type of private security surveillance found in wealthier areas.

It's fair to ask TPD for increased transparency. City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper has requested $500,000 for a police oversight program. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright noted that nearly all cities with a Real Time Information Center also have civilian oversight.

The increased accountability and transparency will help victims, police and residents get the information they need.

City Councilors ought to fund the framework to get this off the ground. Continuing the stalemate prolongs what needs to be done to restore faith in law enforcement by those who feel victimized by it. By avoiding this, it erodes trust in police and city leaders.

