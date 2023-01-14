Editorial: COVID still on attack; at-home tests leading to wildly inaccurate case counts

Outbreaks of COVID-19 are ticking up, but no tracking system has the full count because of the proliferation of at-home testing.

The convenient home tests have been effective at getting quick confirmation of the virus. People are able to immediately isolate, mask and distance when getting a positive result. But, public health officials missed a chance to have a streamlined self-reporting system in place, making warning systems obsolete.

The harm from this lack of information is a false sense of security that case numbers are down. In reality, no one knows the true breadth of the spread due to massive undercounts. This means workplaces don't know when to shift to virtual meetings for employee safety, and hospitals don't have good data to predict trends.

Right now, the only COVID test results making it into the state information system come from labs or medical providers, said Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Data Network, in a news conference last week. He said an ideal data collection would have been a system issuing vouchers for lab testing, rather than providing at-home tests, which now surpass those given in health care institutions.

It's too late to turn back the clock, but surely public health systems from national to local levels can come up with a single way for people to report positive test results. Available information is conflicting, such as QR codes on tests or various online sites. These are varied and unclear as to where the data is going.

Last week, Oklahoma added about 4,047 new cases to its cumulative total, according to the state Health Department, but that excludes what could be thousands more in home tests.

A current map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows eight Oklahoma counties — Pottawatomie, Coal, Atoka, Bryan, Johnston, Marshall, Carter and Love— at the highest level of spread risk. About half the state is at moderate risk. Imagine what that would look like with an accurate count.

In Oklahoma, reported cases and hospitalizations are spiking, and deaths to the virus are occurring, though at reported lower rates than last year at this time. The latest, more transmittable omicron variant has been detected in the state.

The undercounts and immunizations have muted the caution people have taken regarding COVID-19. Any comparison to influenza doesn't appreciate that science has studied the flu for more than a century. COVID-19 emerged in December 2019, meaning long-term effects are unknown along with any issues of virus dormancy.

The shameful politicizing of the virus puts people at risk now and in the future.

People testing positive don't need to see a physician unless their symptoms require it, but they do need to follow CDC guidelines: Stay home and isolate for five days, tell close contacts and wear a good-fitting mask.

The U.S. officially remains in a pandemic, and we would like to see a stronger response for self-reporting to make a greater step in keeping people safe.