A recent rule that requires users of a firearm stabilizing brace register the device has a host of Oklahoma sheriffs, including Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, ignoring enforcement.

Their job is not to pick and choose which laws to follow. This is political posturing that only endangers public safety and stifles discussion about gun reforms. It only serves to help with their re-election campaigns.

For background, a pistol stabilizing arm was created in 2012 to assist disabled people to shoot more accurately one-handed.

An unintended consequence has been a misuse of the device to circumvent regulations around short-barreled rifles, which operate similar to sawed-off shotguns. These have been heavily regulated since the 1930s due to the more destructive power and ease of concealment compared to handguns.

Plenty of online tutorials show how to shoulder the brace as a stock to create the short-barreled rifle effect. By turning it into a rifle, it requires registration under the National Firearms Act.

That’s what caught the attention of the ATF. It’s a reasonable concern about a relatively new firearm device in a country gripped by an epidemic of mass shootings and gun violence.

The rule does not ban the device; it is a registration. People with disabilities can still obtain the accessory.

Yet, county sheriffs in Oklahoma are lining up to fight the federal government over it, citing a perceived conflict with the state law passed last year declaring Oklahoma a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

We disagree. The Oklahoma Constitution begins with the Supremacy clause: “Supreme law of land. The State of Oklahoma is an inseparable part of the Federal Union, and the Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land.”

The means that Oklahoma follows federal law. It does not give exemptions to state lawmakers or county sheriffs who don’t like the U.S. president or a different political party.

The sheriffs appear wanting a court battle to settle the matter. A place to start would be requesting an attorney general’s opinion.

Instead of causing division, we’d like to hear sheriffs talk more about what would make communities safer.

The status quo on guns isn’t working. Mass shootings have gone up 137% since 2014 (from 273 to 648 last year), including one in June on the Saint Francis campus that killed four innocent people and the shooter. Last year, 44,299 Americans died by gun violence in homicides, accidents and suicides.

Those supporting gun reforms that would tighten restrictions range from 71% to 53%, according to recent studies. Thoughts on how that would look vary across experiences based on a person’s race, community types and political party.

There is a middle ground to be found for those brave enough to seek it. We’re tired of the fringe leading this debate while gun deaths escalate.

County sheriffs defying the law isn’t helpful; they are working against finding resolutions. They have a responsibility to enforce laws, whether they like them or not.