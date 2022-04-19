Editorial: Council resolution on race massacre a step toward real action

With a stroke of Mayor G.T. Bynum’s pen, the city of Tulsa could be on a path toward atoning for the community’s greatest sin: the 1921 race massacre.

Bynum signed a nonbinding City Council resolution designed to build a framework for holding discussions on how the city can address the damage done in the race massacre.

The council passed the resolution by a 7-2 vote last month.

The Tulsa Race Massacre is widely seen as the worst single incident of racial violence in U.S. history, one in which 37 people were confirmed killed, though many believe the real death toll is in the hundreds. Thousands of people were displaced after their homes and businesses were burned. Thirty-five blocks of the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood were destroyed.

It’s only been in more recent years that the full history of the race massacre has become more widely known. For decades after Greenwood burned, the violence and loss wasn’t talked about much outside of Tulsa’s Black community.

But the loss is real, with so many lives lost and a community’s generational wealth wiped out in less than two days.

A century later, an accounting for what happened has yet to be made, despite numerous calls for just that.

That’s where the council’s resolution could provide a valuable step forward.

The resolution seeks a wide-ranging community discussion on the race massacre, its legacy, and how the city can do right by the massacre’s survivors, their descendants and the community at large.

The framework for the discussions, titled “Beyond Apology: A Collective Action Toward Repair for the Tulsa Race Massacre,” envisions a nine- to 12-month process that would include a series of community meetings throughout the city.

The goal is for a City Council working group to provide possible actions that have been endorsed by descendants of the massacre and affected community members.

The council has designed the process to be inclusive, hoping to get a wide range of views. No one person or group will dictate how these discussions will go.

Change is often incremental, sometimes painfully so. For Greenwood, action on this matter has been more than a century in the making.

But we can appreciate how city officials, community members and leaders in Tulsa’s Black community want to take the time to get this right.

There will be strong opinions on subjects such as reparations, and what those might look like. People’s thoughts on this and other matters that are important to Greenwood must be heard and respected.

We hope this path leads Tulsa to do right by the race massacre’s survivors, their descendants and Greenwood. If successful, we have a chance to see our city grow stronger as a result.

