Editorial: Could sports betting have the power to mend the relationship between Oklahoma and tribal governments?

Gov. Kevin Stitt says he wants sports betting legalized this legislative session. Tribal leaders indicate they are skeptical but open to discussing the idea.

It’s not exactly a handshake, but maybe it’s a start.

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on single-game wagering in 2018, sports betting has taken off nationally. It is now legal in 36 states and Washington, D.C., with more states proposing the option each year. Mobile betting is allowed in 26 states.

Sports betting is the third most popular type of gambling in the U.S., behind slot machines and table games, according to the American Gaming Association. Americans wagered $83.13 billion in sports bets between January and November. Sportsbooks generated only $6.56 billion off those bets, but it’s up 65% over the previous year.

Some Oklahoma lawmakers recognize that sports betting is inevitable. Instead of fighting the trend like they did with medical marijuana — leading to significant problems in a poorly written state question that was approved by voters — they are leaning in to make sure it’s done right.

The sovereign nations within Oklahoma hold the exclusive right to offer gambling in the state. Tribes have proven to be efficient as gaming operators and haven’t had any major embezzlement scandals.

The first hurdle in a smooth implementation is the Legislature. Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, proposed a measure last year that didn’t get far. This year he has introduced a similar proposal in House Bill 1027 that would include in-person and mobile sports betting. The state would receive a percentage of gaming revenue just like from the casino game compacts, according to a story from reporter Carmen Forman.

If such a bill became law, compact negotiations over sports betting would begin. Even though Stitt is a Cherokee Nation citizen, he has a rocky relationship with tribal leaders over his aggressive move to renegotiate existing compacts and from fallout from the McGirt Supreme Court decision.

Whether sports betting has the power to mend this fractured relationship is yet to be seen. Doing so would take serious trust-building. But if sports betting gets to this point, we caution about the consequences of gambling.

We support sports betting as a form of entertainment and believe in personal responsibility. We also recognize that Oklahoma ranks high in residents dealing with mental health challenges and addictions.

Sports betting, especially mobile wagers, has an ease unlike that of casino gambling. People can wager on everything from a game outcome to a specific play from their phones. Gambling addiction needs the same type of approach as other mental health disorders.

Tribes in Oklahoma have been participants in and funders of gambling addiction programs. Tribal Voices, a working group of tribal representatives led by the Oklahoma Association on Problem Gambling & Gaming and the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, is developing different approaches, including self-exclusion from casinos, education outreach and referrals for help.

Oklahoma lawmakers need to step up, as well, by bolstering a mental health system for the state’s residents. Gaming compacts can be mutually beneficial for the state and the tribes, so meeting the need of problem gamblers falls on both sides.

Sports betting eventually will be part of the state’s gaming choices, whether in a few months or a few years, and it should be. We just want to see it done responsibly and in good faith from all sides.