Editorial: Controversial residency requirement makes ending the state's shameful waiting list possible

To Oklahoma’s shame, families of intellectually and developmentally disabled children are being kept waiting as long as 13 years for Medicaid-funded in-home services from the state.
Once, the waiting list was even longer, but consistent increases in state funding in recent years have improved the situation.
A legislative plan to resolve the decades-long horror for good fell into an ugly debate last week.
Rep. Mark Lawson offered a bill that would limit in-home services to families that have lived in Oklahoma for five years.
Opponents called the measure cruel and unconstitutional.
Lawson said it is essential to make sure that if Oklahoma can get current on people in need of services that it only go to genuine Oklahomans, that the services not become a lure to families in other states.
Rules that follow the five-year residency requirement would give exceptions for people who were transferred to the state for their jobs or by the military, Lawson says. There should also be a hardship exception for people who lived in the state and left briefly or who had to return to Oklahoma to take care of aging parents, he said.
Legislative leaders have promised a multi-year plan to eliminate the embarrassing waiting list, Lawson says.
But all of Oklahoma’s surrounding states have waiting lists of their own. It’s not hard to imagine desperate families looking at the Oklahoma plan and moving here. It’s also not cruel to say Oklahoma taxpayers should be prioritized with Oklahoma programs.
We won’t judge the constitutionality of the plan, but we understand and accept its logic.
Legislators working to eliminate the waiting list deserve credit for solving a heartbreaking situation that they inherited.
A residency requirement protects taxpayers without adding any delay to the services of the people who have been in line far more than five years.
If it gets us closer to no waiting list at all, then it should have everyone’s blessing.