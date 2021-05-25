Editorial: Controversial residency requirement makes ending the state's shameful waiting list possible

To Oklahoma’s shame, families of intellectually and developmentally disabled children are being kept waiting as long as 13 years for Medicaid-funded in-home services from the state.

Once, the waiting list was even longer, but consistent increases in state funding in recent years have improved the situation.

A legislative plan to resolve the decades-long horror for good fell into an ugly debate last week.

Rep. Mark Lawson offered a bill that would limit in-home services to families that have lived in Oklahoma for five years.

Opponents called the measure cruel and unconstitutional.

Lawson said it is essential to make sure that if Oklahoma can get current on people in need of services that it only go to genuine Oklahomans, that the services not become a lure to families in other states.

Rules that follow the five-year residency requirement would give exceptions for people who were transferred to the state for their jobs or by the military, Lawson says. There should also be a hardship exception for people who lived in the state and left briefly or who had to return to Oklahoma to take care of aging parents, he said.