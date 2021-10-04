Editorial: Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s methane misdirect becomes ground zero for untruths

In politics, the public expects spin and embellishments. Outright falsehoods are not productive.

If you’re going to criticize a plan, stick to the proposed legislation and not make the giant leap of whatever nightmare scenario can be conjured up to frighten constituents.

No politician or party has a monopoly on pushing the envelope of truth. Bad information spreads like wildfire through social media and irresponsible pundits. Elected officials ought to be putting those out, not sparking the match.

Once damaging disinformation goes viral, it’s difficult to rein it back.

As a greenhouse gas, methane is about 28 times more powerful at warming the planet than carbon dioxide and takes a decade to cycle out of the atmosphere.

While it’s true wind from livestock puffs methane in the air, researchers have focused on emissions from the energy sector for having a larger affect on the atmosphere. Animal agriculture is a contributor, but it’s believed other human-induced sources are playing a bigger role.

It’s fine to engage in that rough sport of politics, but it’s another thing to misrepresent legislation. Deliberately scaring people into believing untruths is the tactic of an internet troll, not a member of Congress.

Debate Biden’s bill vigorously. Punch hard if you please, but keep it above the belt.

