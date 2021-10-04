Editorial: Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s methane misdirect becomes ground zero for untruths

Congressman Markwayne Mullin took political exaggeration into misinformation with a recent letter blasting President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, claiming a possible methane tax would apply to livestock.
It’s a popular jab at environmental extremists who worry about cattle emissions in the name of climate change reform. And, the infrastructure plan may end up with plenty to criticize.
What Mullin did became ground zero for spreading untruths.
In a letter to constituents, Mullin states the bill would result in annual fees of up to $6,500 per dairy cow, $2,600 per head of cattle and $500 per hog.
That’s not in the proposal. Negotiations include a possible methane fee on the oil and gas industry for pollution going above “specific intensity thresholds.” That’s not what Mullin informed his constituents.
Mullin’s version flourished in online memes and social media shares and retweets to stop the “animal agriculture tax.” It circulated through multiple thousands of viewers and continues to spread.
National factcheckers, including the Tulsa World’s Anna Codutti, found Mullin’s source to be agriculture lobbying groups and a misinterpretation of ongoing talks over the proposal.
In politics, the public expects spin and embellishments. Outright falsehoods are not productive.
If you’re going to criticize a plan, stick to the proposed legislation and not make the giant leap of whatever nightmare scenario can be conjured up to frighten constituents.
No politician or party has a monopoly on pushing the envelope of truth. Bad information spreads like wildfire through social media and irresponsible pundits. Elected officials ought to be putting those out, not sparking the match.
Once damaging disinformation goes viral, it’s difficult to rein it back.
As a greenhouse gas, methane is about 28 times more powerful at warming the planet than carbon dioxide and takes a decade to cycle out of the atmosphere.
While it’s true wind from livestock puffs methane in the air, researchers have focused on emissions from the energy sector for having a larger affect on the atmosphere. Animal agriculture is a contributor, but it’s believed other human-induced sources are playing a bigger role.
It’s fine to engage in that rough sport of politics, but it’s another thing to misrepresent legislation. Deliberately scaring people into believing untruths is the tactic of an internet troll, not a member of Congress.
Debate Biden’s bill vigorously. Punch hard if you please, but keep it above the belt.