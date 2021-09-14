Editorial: Congressman Kevin Hern's view on health care could find bipartisan support

Hern argues that employers are tired of administering the plans and that those no longer improve worker recruitment. Other proponents say individual plans will create a more competitive market as Americans would choose among different carriers.

The medical industry rarely provides pricing before services. Often, when patients ask about cost, they are told it depends on their insurance provider and choice of the employer-negotiated plan.

“The average American never sees their cost of a surgery until after it’s gone through their insurance, through the health care provider, they’ve jostled back and forth to see who’s going to pay what, and then you’re left with ‘this is what you’re to pay,’” Hern said.

The push for cost transparency and competition isn’t new; the late Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn listed those as high priorities. Many who backed Medicare-for-all plans cite those problems in defending their views.

There is room for getting to common ground, and Hern is on the right track, though we disagree with him on blaming the problems on the Affordable Care Act.

Problems with health care — lack of access, rising costs and medical debt — existed well before the law was enacted.