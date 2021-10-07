Editorial: Congressman Hern's comments about Democrat-controlled 'activist journalists' hurts local reporters

More Americans in recent years say they don’t trust media but then say they mean national news. Still, that disrespect and distrust trickles down to small-town Oklahoma, from Woodward to Tahlequah.

Rural and niche state newspapers continuing to operate by a thread would not be considered liberal or under the thumb of Democrats. Most reprint the press releases provided by their elected representatives and consistently publish conservative opinion pieces.

Many Oklahoma media outlets, especially in rural areas, would benefit from the tax credits. Think of the many small towns now without a newspaper or coverage from radio or television. Those are news deserts.

A lot happens in those towns without anyone looking over the shoulder of community decision makers.

Local reporters are at meetings of city councils, school boards, county commissioners, health department boards, library boards and committees within those. They check the police blotter and courthouse dockets. They track business development, entertainment in town and the high school sports teams.

In the process, they argue for public transparency of records and meetings. It’s harder for scandals to happen with someone on the lookout.