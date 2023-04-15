A consistency among polls lately shows Americans are losing faith in the U.S. Supreme Court. The dubious ethics of Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and the spectacles around nominations will continue that distrust.

Here’s an idea or three: Reform the U.S. Supreme Court so that its justices are appointed similarly to how Oklahoma Supreme Court justices are appointed. Add an ethics code, and implement stricter financial disclosure.

Gallup polling shows the nation’s high court hitting a disapproval rate of 58%, at least a 20-year low. The Pew Research Center found that 49% had an unfavorable view (a 30-year low), but details show deep polarization. A Marquette Law School poll had a 53% disapproval rating in January, an improvement from 61% six months earlier.

Thomas was controversial from the start, surviving a bitter confirmation hearing in October 1991 that included allegations of sexual harassment from former employee Anita Hill, an Oklahoman who taught law at the University of Oklahoma.

That contentious type of hearing was unusual at the time, but now confirmations are embarrassing displays of political posturing.

Thomas has been known for his quiet observation and adherence to the theory of constitutional originalism. His ethical behavior is now under scrutiny.

Several investigations found that his wife worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Despite that, Thomas ruled in a series of presidential election-related disputes, including one about records that may have involved texts his wife sent to Trump administration officials.

More recently, an investigative report from ProPublica revealed that Thomas and his wife for decades accepted lavish vacations from conservative billionaire Harlan Crow. The Dallas businessman has given $10 million to Republican political campaigns, but unknown amounts were donated to untraceable dark money groups.

These aren’t weekend beach getaways. The couple accepted a nine-day Indonesian vacation on a private yacht estimated to have cost $500,000, in additional to other trips. Thomas claims disclosure wasn’t required.

Congress has been considering reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court, including a code of ethics, which is required of lower court judges. That ought to be a given.

An ethics code would provide clearer guidance on actions ranging from the conduct of family members, the acceptance of private trips, and associations with events involving litigants before the court.

Much can be done to end the confirmation circus. Oklahoma took nearly all politics out of its appellate courts after a 1960s bribery scandal. That led to a process of nominations to the governor of top judges submitted by an independent Judicial Nominating Commission.

Since then, the Oklahoma court system has been largely controversy free. The state’s top judges are considered among the most experienced, qualified and respected in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma legislators have threatened to change it, particularly after their unconstitutional laws have been overturned. They also don’t like institutions they can’t control.

Congress ought to look at models that take politics out of the U.S. Supreme Court, but giving up power isn’t likely to happen.