Editorial: Congress could prove it's not dysfunctional by passing law protecting undocumented youth

They have married and purchased homes, and at least 200,000 children — U.S. citizens — have been born to this group. Yet these young adults are still legally undocumented and cannot become American citizens.

It’s an embarrassment Congress let worsen.

DACA came from presidential orders by President Barack Obama out of frustration with Congress. It prioritizes deportations by letting youths stay in the country and work as long as they do not commit crimes.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision kept the Trump administration from dismantling the program. It addressed a narrow legal aspect that found that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions had not provided justification for the program’s rescission, making it “arbitrary and capricious.”

Last week, a federal judge in Texas found that the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act, pointing to not getting comment from the general public. The ruling blocks new applicants to the program, but enrolled people will not be affected for now.