Editorial: Congratulations to the bowl game champions

Oklahoma’s college football season was a thrilling time with upsets, comebacks and a coach change. In the end, all brought home bowl game championships and an optimistic future.

It’s the first time since 2016 that the Oklahoma schools all won bowl games: the University of Tulsa at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, the University of Oklahoma at the Alamo Bowl and Oklahoma State University at the Fiesta Bowl. Ironically, 2016 was the last year for OU’s Bob Stoops before he retired (OU over Auburn 35-19 in the Sugar Bowl).

When adding the University of Arkansas — located just over 100 miles from Tulsa — it’s a first for those four schools to win bowl games in the same year.

It’s quite a feat, and we congratulate the teams for the accomplishments. These were exciting matchups for different reasons.

TU struggled in the first half of the season, losing four of its first five games. Then the Hurricane finished strong, winning the final four games, including its 30-17 toppling of Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. It was an impressive showing from quarterback Davis Brin, who threw an error-free 285 yards and two touchdowns and was selected MVP.