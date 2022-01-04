Editorial: Congratulations to the bowl game champions

Oklahoma’s college football season was a thrilling time with upsets, comebacks and a coach change. In the end, all brought home bowl game championships and an optimistic future.
It’s the first time since 2016 that the Oklahoma schools all won bowl games: the University of Tulsa at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, the University of Oklahoma at the Alamo Bowl and Oklahoma State University at the Fiesta Bowl. Ironically, 2016 was the last year for OU’s Bob Stoops before he retired (OU over Auburn 35-19 in the Sugar Bowl).
When adding the University of Arkansas — located just over 100 miles from Tulsa — it’s a first for those four schools to win bowl games in the same year.
It’s quite a feat, and we congratulate the teams for the accomplishments. These were exciting matchups for different reasons.
TU struggled in the first half of the season, losing four of its first five games. Then the Hurricane finished strong, winning the final four games, including its 30-17 toppling of Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. It was an impressive showing from quarterback Davis Brin, who threw an error-free 285 yards and two touchdowns and was selected MVP.
Stoops proved the perfect leader to regroup the Sooners after a rocky season with the sudden departure of OU’s head coach. The 47-32 victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl has given fans reassurance. In a symbolic post-game gesture, Stoops passed his visor to incoming coach Brent Venables.
OU’s Kennedy Brooks was selected MVP after 142 yards in 14 carries and three touchdowns. Patrick Fields, a graduate of Union High School, was named the bowl’s outstanding defensive player after a game-high nine tackles. A touching moment came as Drake Stoops caught a six-yard touchdown reception as his dad watched from the sidelines.
The Fiesta Bowl was a nail-biter in what coach Mike Gundy calls “the biggest win in school history.” With a 21-point deficit after the first half, the Cowboys surged past Notre Dame in the second for a 37-35 victory. OSU had never been that far behind to rally for a win.
Quarterback Spencer Sanders earned the MVP after throwing four touchdown passes and 371 yards.
The Arkansas 24-10 triumph over Penn State in the Outback Bowl indicates a continuing turnaround for the program that had a 2-10 record just two seasons ago.
Through the ups and downs, the players and coaches gave fans reason to celebrate and believe in great seasons to come.
