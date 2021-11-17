Editorial: Congratulations to Pride of Broken Arrow for national title

The Pride of Broken Arrow lived up to its name and reputation over the weekend by winning the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, considered the country’s most premiere marching band competition.

The three-day contest started out with more than 90 bands, whittled down to 12 for the finals. Broken Arrow’s band set the highest first-place score in competition history at 98.25.

The band swept the national title and picked up wins for outstanding visual performance and outstanding general effect at the event.

We congratulate the band on such an impressive and historic performance.

For decades, the Broken Arrow marching band has risen to become a competitor with the nation’s elite. This marks the band’s fourth national championship, with the last title earned in 2015.

Reaching this level takes major commitments from students, parents and music educators. It takes a lot of early mornings, late nights and fundraising.

Students start in elementary and middle schools working toward the goal of earning a spot in the band formation. That takes musical ability and physical strength and coordination.