Editorial: Congrats to Oklahoma women's teams earning national titles

Two Oklahoma university women’s athletic teams nabbed national championships with nail-biting competitions.

The Oklahoma State University equestrian team won the school’s first title in its program history, defeating Texas A&M 11-9 on Saturday. The victory came in the final round after a tight race in the categories of reining, flat, horsemanship and fences.

A potential tiebreaker led up to the last ride of the meet. Then first team All-American Cowgirl Sydnie Ziegler defeated her opponent in fences to secure the championship.

While Ziegler cinched the top spot, it was certainly a team effort, as pointed out in an emotional post-event interview with coach Larry Sanchez with team members JoJo Roberson and Abigail Brayman.

“It was all these guys,” Sanchez said. “They did everything we asked them to do and more. The leadership they bring to the team is second to none. I hoped the best for them, and this is one step in that. They have many accomplishments for the rest of their lives.”

The following day, the University of Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team soared to its NCAA championship, rallying from last place after the meet’s first rotation.

Like the equestrians, the gymnastics title boiled down to the final moments. The Sooners squeaked into the top spot with an overall score of 198.2, just past Florida with 198.075.

The win was particularly sweet after taking second last year by less than a tenth of a point and being considered underdogs at the season’s start.

This marks the fifth national title for the OU women’s team. It continues the powerhouse reputation for Sooner gymnastics and is a lesson never to underestimate the program.

The Sooners started out lukewarm in the meet, including an out-of-bounds step on the floor routine. But OU Coach K.J. Kindler noted that the athletes began motivating each other.

“What fight, what heart they had to fight back after floor. They didn’t count themselves out (and) pushed, not just on vault but every single event after that.”

Reaching this level of competition to win a national title takes an enormous amount of dedication, skill and motivation. It requires much of the athletes but also of coaching staff and support from the universities.

We join the rest of Oklahoma in extending our congratulations to both teams on their exceptional seasons and well-earned national titles.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.