Editorial: Confidence in public schools shows with surging enrollment

Tulsa Public Schools posted a student enrollment of 33,211, making it the largest school district in Oklahoma. The TPS student total is a decline from 7.14% due to removing students at the six TPS-sponsored charter schools (3,196) from the roster. This marks the first year the state Education Department counts district-authorized charter school students separately from the district.

Still, 642 more students are attending a traditional TPS school. It’s a signal that positive programs are happening in the district.

The Broken Arrow and Union districts made the top 10 list of largest districts. Bixby is the fastest-growing district in the area, with an 11.1% jump to around 10,000 students, surpassing its pre-pandemic enrollment.

Families have plenty of choices for an education, but it’s clear that public schools remain a top choice.

Lawmakers must prioritize bolstering public schools with resources and avoid adding unfunded mandates or micromanaging curriculum decisions.

Looming large is the teacher shortage crisis; more teachers are retiring and resigning than are entering the workforce. Emergency certifications are set yearly, meaning more untrained teachers are put into classrooms.