Editorial: Confidence in public schools shows with surging enrollment

A year after pandemic-related shutdowns and remote learning, Oklahoma students have returned to public schools with an increase that is nearing a 700,000 enrollment.
It’s a sign of confidence for public education among families. It ought to be a sign to lawmakers to start investing in public schools, bringing up the per-pupil expenditure from 46th in the nation.
Until COVID-19, public school enrollment had been climbing steadily for about 19 years. The pandemic prompted a lot of parents of pre-K and kindergarten students to delay putting them in school, and some traditional students opted for virtual charter schools.
The annual Oct. 1 count of students found that enrollment overall went up 4,583 students to 698,696 students total, according to a story from reporter Andrea Eger. Virtual charter schools declined by 35%.
Tulsa Public Schools posted a student enrollment of 33,211, making it the largest school district in Oklahoma. The TPS student total is a decline from 7.14% due to removing students at the six TPS-sponsored charter schools (3,196) from the roster. This marks the first year the state Education Department counts district-authorized charter school students separately from the district.
Still, 642 more students are attending a traditional TPS school. It’s a signal that positive programs are happening in the district.
The Broken Arrow and Union districts made the top 10 list of largest districts. Bixby is the fastest-growing district in the area, with an 11.1% jump to around 10,000 students, surpassing its pre-pandemic enrollment.
Families have plenty of choices for an education, but it’s clear that public schools remain a top choice.
Lawmakers must prioritize bolstering public schools with resources and avoid adding unfunded mandates or micromanaging curriculum decisions.
Looming large is the teacher shortage crisis; more teachers are retiring and resigning than are entering the workforce. Emergency certifications are set yearly, meaning more untrained teachers are put into classrooms.
A step forward was made after a statewide teacher walkout in 2018 pushed through a raise — a first in a decade. But working conditions were not addressed.
Classroom sizes remain too large; schools need counselors trained in mental health; substitute pay needs to increase; and teachers need more of about everything.
What isn’t needed is politicizing the profession. The pandemic has created an unprecedented kind of stress, and that morphed into a disrespect toward educators. Lawmakers can do good by turning that attitude around and respecting what teachers have to say.
Oklahoma families are placing trust in teachers. It’s time lawmakers do the same.
