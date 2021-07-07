Editorial: Condominium collapse needs full, independent investigation of what went wrong

The president of the Champlain condo board resigned in 2019, partly in frustration over what she saw as the sluggish response to an engineer’s report that identified major structural damage the previous year, according to the Washington Post. Four other members of the board also resigned that fall.

That’s not conclusive evidence, but it certainly arouses legitimate suspicions and concerns.

A thorough investigation is already underway, led by one of the people who helped get to the bottom of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

There are obvious liability issues involved in finding out why the building collapsed, but there are also important lessons possible for people responsible for all the other skyscrapers in the world.

How many skyscraper collapses are an acceptable number? Obviously, zero. That’s why you study the buildings that fall down: to prevent it from ever happening again.