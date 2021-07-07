Editorial: Condominium collapse needs full, independent investigation of what went wrong

It will probably take months to determine why the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed on June 24.
The remainder of the 40-year-old 12-story building was leveled over the weekend, but the search for survivors and bodies continues in the wreckage.
As of Tuesday, 32 bodies had been found in the wreckage. Another 113 people thought to be in the building were missing.
Tall buildings rarely fall. When they do, it’s usually the result of dramatic weather, terrorism or structural issues — either in design, construction or maintenance.
In the case of a building close to the ocean in a state subject to sinkholes, the status of the earth beneath the building also has to be considered, and some experts are suggesting that a combination of problems may have led to the disaster.
Weather and terrorism don’t seem to be part of the Surfside issue, which has led to a lot of speculation about how the building was constructed and maintained.
The president of the Champlain condo board resigned in 2019, partly in frustration over what she saw as the sluggish response to an engineer’s report that identified major structural damage the previous year, according to the Washington Post. Four other members of the board also resigned that fall.
That’s not conclusive evidence, but it certainly arouses legitimate suspicions and concerns.
A thorough investigation is already underway, led by one of the people who helped get to the bottom of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
There are obvious liability issues involved in finding out why the building collapsed, but there are also important lessons possible for people responsible for all the other skyscrapers in the world.
How many skyscraper collapses are an acceptable number? Obviously, zero. That’s why you study the buildings that fall down: to prevent it from ever happening again.
The Champlain condominium collapse was a horrifying tragedy. When we know what went wrong, everyone who lives or works in a tall building will be expecting it to result in a reevaluation of maintenance and, if warranted, strengthening of codes and inspection processes.