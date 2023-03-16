The Oklahoma City Republican said he was tired of the state coming in as runner-up. In addition to Volkswagen, the companies and projects known to have gotten close and passed on Oklahoma recently are Panasonic with its $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant last year and Tesla's Cybertruck Gigafactory in 2020.

Panasonic opted for Kansas; Tesla went with Austin, Texas; and Volkswagen chose a Canadian location. There are likely more companies not known publicly due to nondisclosure agreements.

A statement from Gov. Kevin Stitt noted that Oklahoma was competing with a country for Volkswagen. That's true. But some U.S. states, including Texas, California and Florida, have a higher or equivalent GDP and population to Canada.

We believe there is more going on that turns off major companies.

Oklahoma has among the lowest taxes and cost-of-living in the nation and best business tax incentives. It's clear that a financial package isn't the winning factor.

Volkswagen's statement mentions that the company shares "the same values of sustainability, responsibility and cooperation" as Canada and values its access to "clean electricity."

Could this be at odds with an Oklahoma law passed last year forbidding state investments in companies dedicated to environmental, social and governance policies?

With Panasonic, a group of conservative lawmakers criticized the company for its embrace of LGBTQ+ employees and for its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The outsider view of Oklahoma right now sees laws advancing in the Legislature that would ban certain books from public libraries, drag performances in public areas and gender-affirming health care. It would see low public school and higher education investment.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters warned against attending Oklahoma's colleges due to a so-called woke, liberal agenda. His posts on Twitter have been divisive, racist and derisive of public school teachers.

Tulsa Regional Chamber officials told the City Council last year that the state's social issues were hurting business recruitment.

Recently, state officials set a goal for Oklahoma to be the next Texas.

Texas has a $2.4 trillion GDP, 29.5 million residents and 49 Fortune 500 companies (with 22 of those in Dallas). Oklahoma has a $195 billion GDP, 4 million residents and three Fortune 500 companies.

While Texas — or Florida — can withstand a culture war that loses a company or two, Oklahoma cannot.

Treat's committee ought to start with a bigger, more basic question: What does Oklahoma want to be?

Maybe some Oklahomans don't want to be Texas with its megalopolis areas. If that's the case, then what do Oklahomans see for a future?

Are Oklahomans good with spending nearly $700 million to entice a major company, or do they want to sink that into existing Oklahoma businesses? How big do cities want to be?

These are questions to explore.

Treat has the right response in forming a committee to do a self-evaluation. For it to be successful, it needs to be composed of diverse members who will be honest and speak truth to power.

Creating a group of like-minded people won't give the perspective and answers Oklahoma needs. Use this opportunity to figure out how Oklahoma can be something other states want to become.