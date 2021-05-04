Editorial: College Park and Campus Tulsa address the city’s lack of college-educated talent

After years when it seemed there was no progress, Tulsa finally seems to be approaching a level of adequacy (if not equity) in public higher education services.
For years, Tulsa leaders have complained that the state’s second largest city has no public four-year college, which has stunted economic growth. Competing factions, a patchwork of institutions offering less than what was needed and restrictive rules seemed to petrify the situation.
The breakthrough came last year, when Langston University ceded its legal monopoly on some of the most in-demand bachelor’s degrees to Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.
The latest steps forward are the recent unveilings of College Park, a relatively seamless program of Tulsa Community College and OSU-Tulsa that will offer four-year curriculums on one campus, and Campus Tulsa, an initiative to encourage college graduates to begin their careers locally and stay.
College Park isn’t a freestanding Tulsa state college, but it has a lot of the critical elements: one local campus, a coordinated curriculum from start to finish and, at the end of the rainbow, desirable bachelor’s degrees from a flagship university.
College Park began taking applications Monday for this fall’s initial two cohorts on the OSU-Tulsa campus, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. It’s a small initial start that will focus on business programs, but it could be the beginning of bigger things.
Campus Tulsa is an initiative of the city, Tulsa Regional Chamber and the George Kaiser Family Foundation to encourage college graduates to begin their careers in the Tulsa region.
Through a coordinated strategy, the program will look at attract and maintain recent college graduates to the Tulsa market using internships and other lures to attract the young people and a program for building meaningful relationships and strong connections to the region to keep them.
College Park and Campus Tulsa are creative responses to a vexing long-term problem. We hope College Park and Campus Tulsa will be tremendous successes that will grow and grow.
If the result is more college-educated Tulsans starting longterm local careers, they will have met a critical need.