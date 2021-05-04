Editorial: College Park and Campus Tulsa address the city’s lack of college-educated talent

After years when it seemed there was no progress, Tulsa finally seems to be approaching a level of adequacy (if not equity) in public higher education services.

For years, Tulsa leaders have complained that the state’s second largest city has no public four-year college, which has stunted economic growth. Competing factions, a patchwork of institutions offering less than what was needed and restrictive rules seemed to petrify the situation.

The breakthrough came last year, when Langston University ceded its legal monopoly on some of the most in-demand bachelor’s degrees to Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.

The latest steps forward are the recent unveilings of College Park, a relatively seamless program of Tulsa Community College and OSU-Tulsa that will offer four-year curriculums on one campus, and Campus Tulsa, an initiative to encourage college graduates to begin their careers locally and stay.

College Park isn’t a freestanding Tulsa state college, but it has a lot of the critical elements: one local campus, a coordinated curriculum from start to finish and, at the end of the rainbow, desirable bachelor’s degrees from a flagship university.