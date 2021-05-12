Editorial: Close Oklahoma state question votes can't be recounted. HB 2564 fixes that.

But in closely contested issues, especially involving changes to the state Constitution, it’s in the best interest of everyone involved if there’s no doubt about the results.

The most recent state question where the automatic recount would have been triggered was 2020’s State Question 802, which rewrote the Oklahoma Constitution to mandate Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. SQ 802 received 50.4% of more than 674,000 votes cast.

The question had heavy urban support and heavy rural opposition. The measure only received a majority in seven of the state’s 77 counties, leaving some voters questioning the results because so few of their neighbors had voted for it.

The vote wasn’t recounted, and HB 2564 won’t turn back time and allow for one now.

If the automatic recount had been in effect, we feel certain SQ 802 still would have passed with pretty much the same numbers, but opponents would have been able to walk away with fewer doubts.

HB 2564 protects everyone involved in a state question equally, and it will give greater confidence in election results, which makes it a appropriate function of state government.

