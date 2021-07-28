Editorial: Cleveland MLB team announces a new team name

There will be Cleveland fans who are upset at the end of a long tradition. We hope their concern will be lessened by the knowledge that the change will make the team’s future concerns more about baseball and less about the name on the players’ shirts.

We believe team owner Paul Dolan made the change for the right reasons. He has said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the name.

At the same time, we suspect he has also weighed the loss of fans that will result from leaving the old name behind against the potential for new fans who will embrace “Guardians” and found that the new name makes economic sense for the franchise.

There’s nothing wrong with that. Economic pressure can be an amazing force to change outdated, inappropriate thinking. In the 1980s, the divestiture movement put pressure on South Africa, which eventually did the morally right thing and ended its apartheid system.

We congratulate the Cleveland team on its new and noble name and urge the Atlanta MLB team, the Kansas City NFL team and any others using Indian mascots to do the same thing.

