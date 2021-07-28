Editorial: Cleveland MLB team announces a new team name

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be known as the Guardians from the end of the current season forward.
It’s a good change that brings a new, better image to the team, which has been known as the Indians since 1915.
Using an ethnic group as a sporting mascot — objectifying people as unlicensed and appropriated emblems of things they never asked to represent — is wrong. The team’s mascot for years was the cartoonish Chief Wahoo, which made Native Americans into a caricature — something to be mocked and belittled by opponents, misunderstood and misinterpreted by fans.
We don’t buy the idea that team names honor the spirit of Native Americans, which feels like a justification made up after the fact to avoid change. The names have nothing to do with tribal culture, relying only on stereotypes. As Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a Tulsa World “Let’s Talk” town hall meeting last year, “In a perfect world, we won’t have any Native American imagery in mascots.”
We hope that other teams follow in the same direction. To its credit, Union High School is doing so, as is the Washington NFL franchise. Those teams shared a mascot name that was particularly hurtful, a racial slur unworthy of repeating. The Oklahoma School for the Deaf, which had the same mascot as the Cleveland MLB team, also announced last week that it is changing its mascot.
There will be Cleveland fans who are upset at the end of a long tradition. We hope their concern will be lessened by the knowledge that the change will make the team’s future concerns more about baseball and less about the name on the players’ shirts.
We believe team owner Paul Dolan made the change for the right reasons. He has said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the name.
At the same time, we suspect he has also weighed the loss of fans that will result from leaving the old name behind against the potential for new fans who will embrace “Guardians” and found that the new name makes economic sense for the franchise.
There’s nothing wrong with that. Economic pressure can be an amazing force to change outdated, inappropriate thinking. In the 1980s, the divestiture movement put pressure on South Africa, which eventually did the morally right thing and ended its apartheid system.
We congratulate the Cleveland team on its new and noble name and urge the Atlanta MLB team, the Kansas City NFL team and any others using Indian mascots to do the same thing.
