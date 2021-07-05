Editorial: Clarence Thomas calls out national drug laws, and he's right

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is right.

In a recent statement stemming from a case the high court refused to hear, the conservative jurist called out the contradictory and illogical nature of federal marijuana laws.

Although Thomas didn't specifically say so, the implication seems clear that he thinks Congress needs to modernize federal marijuana laws to align with its own practices and state laws. If that's what he's thinking, he's right again.

The case — Standing Akimbo LLC v. United States — involved a medical marijuana dispensary in Colorado. Standing Akimbo is completely legal under state law, but it sells a product that is banned in federal statute.

Standing Akimbo wanted to do what all other businesses do: deduct its costs of doing business from its revenue in figuring federal income tax, but the IRS doesn't allow that if your business is marijuana, and a lower court agreed. In refusing to consider an appeal, the Supreme Court said that was right.

But Thomas took the moment to point out that federal law and federal policy on the topic are contradictory.

The federal government still classifies marijuana at an illegal drug on the same standing with LSD and heroin.