Editorial: City right to find solutions to bad pole positioning by small cell wireless providers

Tulsa homeowners are understandably upset having a big, metal pole put in their front yards with no notice or conversation on location.

The expansion of 5G towers in neighborhood rights of way has Tulsans wanting more say in where these ought to be placed. They are concerned the poles will ruin curb appeal and bring down property values.

Many homeowners are surprised to discover that part of what appears to be their front yard is a public right-of-way. It would be a better business practice for the small cell wireless service providers to work with neighborhoods and homeowners before digging, but that hasn’t been happening.

State and federal laws restrict what municipalities can do in regulating these types of providers. That doesn’t mean the Tulsa City Council has no power.

It is a good sign when homeowners and neighborhoods have this kind of passion for preserving the quality of their homes and landscape.

The Council on Wednesday will consider proposals that could give the city more authority on where these towers are installed, according to a story from Kevin Canfield.

Our objection is not to the towers themselves, but rather how they are integrated into neighborhoods. It is a matter of design and aesthetic.

By working with neighborhoods, there may be rights of way in other, less obtrusive areas for the poles.

One proposal would require providers adhere to the same regulations as other utilities when putting in underground facilities where utilities already exist. Another proposal would modify the pole location criteria, construction standards and other requirements pertaining to the city’s public rights of way management rules.

These changes would give more advance notice and information about pole installations, improve pole location and design and create a process for exceptions. Also affected would be new utility poles, equipment and antennas.

A proposed new notification process would require the provider or contractor give residents notice of 20 days, listing the type of utility, height of the pole, installation date, contact information and other details of the scheduled work.

Changes would disallow poles from being located directly in front of single-family homes, opting instead for side lot rights of way. It would regulate the pole color and material. Another measure would place diameter limits and a shrouding requirement to poles, antennas and other related equipment.

Many of these measures appear reasonable rules to engage providers with residents. We appreciate the work of City Councilors Jeannie Cue, Phil Lakin and Mykey Arthrell, who were part of a council working group coming up with solutions in response to constituent concerns.