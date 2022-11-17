Editorial: City of Tulsa must put public dollars into housing and homelessness problem

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s annual State of the City address provided a positive outlook for the city but put a laser focus on one faltering area — housing.

The city is not unlike other metro areas, showing a rising trend of people experiencing homelessness. In Tulsa, the jump has been 40% since last year, and shelter stays have grown by 2%.

The reasons are complicated and varied. Some people have significant mental health challenges, making permanent housing difficult. Others have gone through job losses, health crises or other traumas that create instability.

The housing issue isn’t just about those who are homeless. It affects residents looking to downsize into more affordable housing or facing eviction.

Tulsa has enjoyed a housing boom with higher-end offerings and increased values on home sales. While that’s a sign of a healthy economy, it also prices out lower- to moderate-income residents. To prevent homelessness, a city needs robust housing choices along with social and health resources for people who have extra needs.

Bynum announced a $500 million funding initiative over the next two years to expand housing options. Details of the Tulsa Housing Challenge will be worked out in the following weeks through a coalition of partners that is to include leaders from tribes, faith institutions, business and health care.

The plan will be a combination of direct investments in housing, incentives for private sector investors and other financial tools to create more permanent housing for residents.

In addition, Bynum said the city will implement a certification process for faith groups to offer shelter during emergencies and will create a low-barrier shelter. That type of shelter does not require a criminal background check, income verification, program participation, sobriety or identification.

Tulsans are generous and philanthropic, pitching in when people need help. But there are issues where taxpayers must invest for the greater community and long-term prosperity. Tulsa residents can no longer depend on charity to fix this growing problem.

Other cities have shown success when investing tax money into housing initiatives. A recent Tulsa Regional Chamber Intercity Visit to Denver found that the city started with a $3 million investment for affordable housing in 2013. The city then dedicated a quarter-cent sales tax for a housing program that is expected to bring in about $254 million next fiscal year.

That kind of commitment makes a difference.

Tulsa is at a precipice. We can keep the status quo and see the problem worsen, or we can prioritize public dollars and resources for lasting improvements in housing and homelessness. We choose progress and appreciate Bynum’s prioritizing the issue.

The mayor has put forth an ambitious and necessary project with the goal of making Tulsa a model for housing. It is the right thing to do.