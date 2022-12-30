Editorial: City of Tulsa doesn't need liaisons, just better customer service

A first step toward building trust between some communities within Tulsa and law enforcement is likely to start with an external liaison. It’s a good idea specific to unique challenges with policing.

It’s on hold while city officials consider expanding the concept for other departments. The move is premature and unnecessary, failing to recognize the differences to law enforcement.

In July, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said there was broad support for an external police liaison. It would be a person or group of people who would hear from citizens about their interactions with police. People could file complaints with the program, which would not be located in a police building or be part of the police department. It would have a direct line to Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

The idea developed after decades of growing distrust with police, with roots in the Tulsa Race Massacre. Plenty of data show this rift is larger among minority and marginalized Tulsa residents. In recent years, appeals for more citizen involvement with police have grown stronger.

In the past four years, Tulsans have disagreed on what that ought to look like, but the external liaison idea appears promising. It would protect the chain of command, disciplinary power and investigations within the police department. Also, it would provide for people uncomfortable with police a place to have their grievances addressed.

It’s not perfect, and success would largely depend on who fills the role of liaison. But, this Tulsa-centric program is a starting place.

Other city offices do not have this history or challenge with the public. Problems in those areas are poor customer service.

City Council Chairwoman Crista Patrick told reporter Kevin Canfield that most calls she receives from constituents are about utility payments, road projects and interruptions in services. The 311 line meant to provide assistance is ineffective, with hours-long waits.

That’s bad service, not generations-long mistrust of an institution. The difference is important because policing challenges cannot be approached like frustrations from an unfixed pothole.

The external police liaison office has yet to be defined, pending in a City Council working group and being examined by Tulsa Police. To take an unformed and untested concept and apply to other city problems makes no sense.

Creating a liaison office for other city departments grows bureaucracy instead of streamlining it. If 311 is understaffed or under-resourced, address that problem by adjusting pay, recruitment and hours of operation. Fix 311 and existing customer service in city departments; don’t make more offices around them.

Tulsans have waited long enough to bolster police with an avenue for more citizen input and transparency. An external police liaison opens a new chapter for enhanced public safety to the community and officers.

City officials ought to move forward with the external police liaison and figure out other solutions for their customer service issues.

