Editorial: City investment in Whirlpool paying off

Whirlpool has been a good partner with the community. It has consistently grown and has developed relationships with workforce development and community organizations.

The Fortune 500 company has about $20 billion in annual sales. The Tulsa plant makes ranges sold under the Whirlpool, Amana, Maytag, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.

The company was among the first to qualify for incentives with the Quality Jobs Program through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. State funding for the latest expansion comes through the Business Expansion Investment Program, designed to increase employment opportunities.

These public investments have worked with Whirlpool, allowing it an opportunity to thrive and meet a negotiated $250 million payroll requirement three years ahead of schedule in 2005.

The biggest benefit has been to workers and the Tulsa economy.

Whirlpool is a continuing local success story and proof that smart taxpayer investments can spur good jobs.

