Editorial: City, foundation roll out Route 66 infrastructure, beautification plan

Anyone familiar with the area knows this isn’t the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation’s first investment there. In November 2018, the nonprofit foundation opened a popular $5.5 million food hall called the Mother Road Market, followed by the $1.5 million Shops at Mother Road Market.

The advance funding will not only help those projects continue to grow and thrive but also will benefit area residents and other businesses that have been attracted to the hip, urban feeling of the neighborhood.

Not that long ago, hip is not a word anyone would have used to describe the area. The Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation investments have been transformational for a part of town that has enormous potential for Tulsa.

Route 66 — the historic Mother Road — runs through the heart of Tulsa, but the city’s efforts to use that as a magnet for tourists have been less than sustained. The Mother Road Market gives the city an attractive Route 66 destination, and the beautification amenities will enhance that draw.

There is also an equity element in the foundation’s investment. Foundation CEO Elizabeth Frame Ellison points out that nearly 20% of area residents live at 50% below the poverty line, earning a median household income of $16,764.