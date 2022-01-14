Editorial: City at a crossroads on its investment in golf courses

Tulsa officials need to decide whether they want to keep the city’s four public golf courses. To continue allowing courses to slide into disrepair only hurts quality of life and creates eyesores.
After about a decade without dedicated city funding for improvement, the courses are at a critical point in maintenance and renovation. Advocates are seeking about $3 million to bring the courses up to minimum standards to attract more players.
Tulsa has a tradition of golf, starting in 1958 with the U.S. Open and then 1970 with a PGA Championship. Several professional men’s and women’s events have been hosted since, and the popular First Tee youth program is housed at Mohawk Park. The last major tournament — the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills — ended with a win from Tiger Woods.
Golf is a sport experiencing a resurgence during the pandemic as people want safe outdoor recreation. About 100,000 rounds are played annually at the city’s courses.
More residents discovered what golf enthusiasts have been saying for years: Tulsa’s courses are not what they need to be. That will be on display as the PGA Championship arrives in May at Southern Hills.
Two years ago, a Citizens Golf Advisory Committee formed after city leaders were criticized for failing to include funding specifically for golf course improvements in the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa package, which set aside $30 million for parks and recreation.
We back funding for parks projects that improve the health and entertainment of residents; vibrant cities have vibrant park amenities. If there is a desire for golf that brings in revenue, then it ought to be part of the city overall parks plan.
Advocates say that right now players are choosing other courses with better facilities and grounds and that investments for upgrades in the city’s public parks are necessary to compete for customers. Basically, if you build it, they will come.
Recently, city parks received $1 million out of a $2.9 million request for American Rescue Plan funds for course improvements, but that is contingent on raising $1 million in matching private funds, according to a story from reporter Kevin Canfield.
The last major upgrade was in 2012, when the city courses underwent a grass conversion costing $100,000 per 18 holes. For a comparison, Oklahoma City has invested more than $52 million through its various MAPS tax packages for four public course complexes since 1994.
If those nearly $3 million in basic improvements are made at the courses, the city would be on better footing to analyze fees and set a more efficient maintenance schedule.
It can be expensive to maintain a competitive course, but good management can create a self-funded program.
We recognize how golf has been beneficial to Tulsa and urge ways to make it accessible to all residents.
The city is at a juncture where it must make some tough choices: Either fund the courses adequately or get out of the game.