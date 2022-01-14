Editorial: City at a crossroads on its investment in golf courses

Tulsa officials need to decide whether they want to keep the city’s four public golf courses. To continue allowing courses to slide into disrepair only hurts quality of life and creates eyesores.

After about a decade without dedicated city funding for improvement, the courses are at a critical point in maintenance and renovation. Advocates are seeking about $3 million to bring the courses up to minimum standards to attract more players.

Tulsa has a tradition of golf, starting in 1958 with the U.S. Open and then 1970 with a PGA Championship. Several professional men’s and women’s events have been hosted since, and the popular First Tee youth program is housed at Mohawk Park. The last major tournament — the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills — ended with a win from Tiger Woods.

Golf is a sport experiencing a resurgence during the pandemic as people want safe outdoor recreation. About 100,000 rounds are played annually at the city’s courses.

More residents discovered what golf enthusiasts have been saying for years: Tulsa’s courses are not what they need to be. That will be on display as the PGA Championship arrives in May at Southern Hills.